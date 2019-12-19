A couple of the most anticipated sneaker releases of the holiday season are set to arrive this Saturday, December 21, as both the Off-White x Nike SB Dunk Low collection and the "Yechiel" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 make their retail debut. Both of the releases have already surfaced on StockX, giving us a great idea of just how much sneakerheads are willing to pair for these exclusive kicks. Hint: It's A LOT.

The trio of Off-White x Nike SB Dunk Lows will be offered in 'White/Pine Green', 'Grey/University Red' and 'University Gold/Midnight Navy,' and no matter which colorway you're going for it'll be an extremely valuable pick up if successful. For instance, all three collabs are selling for roughly $900 each right now on StockX - which is more than five times the retail price.

Each of the leather-based Off-White x Nike SB Dunk Lows are highlighted by a unique, red lacing system that criss-crosses over the toe box and tongue. In traditional Off-White fashion, the kicks also come equipped with a white zip tie, an orange tag at the tail end of the Nike Swoosh, and Nike HQ's address etched in black on the medial side. Click here to check out the full collection in detail.

Meanwhile, the "Yecheil" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 carries an average resale price of $415 right now on StockX which is nearly double the retail price.

Straying from the traditional earthy tones we've grown accustomed to, the "Yecheil" Yeezys sport a variety of colorful accents throughout the black-based primeknit, including splashes of red, yellow and blue. As always, the beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the low-top Yeezys, encased in black. For those wondering, 'Yecheill' reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.'

