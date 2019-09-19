Over the past few weeks, Virgil Abloh's infamous collaborations between his brand Off-White and Nike have been gaining traction online. Almost two years after the release of "The Ten" collection, Off-White continues to thrive and within the next month, another collab with Nike will be making its way to consumers. This time, Abloh is lending his signature aesthetic to the Nike Dunk Low which a classic in the Swoosh's library of kicks.

There are three colorways being released, two of which have been shown off in detail so far. Of course, those two colorways are the "Pine Green" and "Navy Gold" offerings. As for the "University Red" version, there haven't been many teaser photos although today we got a clear photo courtesy of @hanzuying. As you can see from the photo, the shoe has a silver base and red overlays including the Nike swoosh. There are red laces on the top while orange rope laces are interwoven throughout the upper.

As of right now, there is no concrete release date for these so stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.