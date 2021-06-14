Virgil Abloh has always been ambitious when it comes to his design work. Off-White has become a household name around the world, and his brand has even done large-scale collaborations with Nike. In 2017, they teamed up for "The Ten" which was a collection of classic Nike silhouettes that had been given Off-White aesthetics. Throughout the last four years, Abloh has delivered even more Nike shoes to the market, and now, he is about to release his most ambitious project yet.

The project in question is the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low "The 50" collection. As you can see in the photos below, this collection will feature 50 different colorways of the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, there is a bit of a twist here. Numbers 1 and 50 will have their own unique color scheme, however, 2-49 will all have the same white and grey base. The key difference here is the color of the hangtag, laces, and the little block on the side of the midsole.

No release date has been given for the collection just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the relevant updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

