Virgil Abloh is one of the most popular designers in the entire world and his work with Off-White has been praised by streetwear enthusiasts. He has done a lot of work with Nike over the last few years, and in 2021, he is set to release his most ambitious Off-White x Nike project yet. This collection has been dubbed "The 50" and it will feature 50 new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low.

Based on the limited information we know thus far, it would appear as though each shoe will have the same base colorway, although the major difference will be the color of the laces and the hangtag. It remains to be seen how Nike will handle such a release, although there is no denying that fans are intrigued.

Now, it appears as though billboards for the collection have been popping up in cities all over the world. London, Milan, Paris, and Los Angeles have all received their own billboards, and fans are getting very excited for what's to come. It's easy to see why that would be the case, as Off-White x Nike drops always seem to bring forth a ton of hype.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates concerning this release.