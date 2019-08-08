Nike and Virgil Abloh's signature brand Off-White have been collaborating since 2017 and the results have been phenomenal. Sneakerheads can't seem to get enough of Virgil's aesthetic and so far, he has brought it to a plethora of models. At first, ABloh was confined to just ten silhouettes but since the original collection, both parties have been able to up the ante. Now, it appears as though Virgil and Nike are working on three colorways of the Nike Dunk Low and according to @pyleaks, they are coming in October.

Thanks to the Instagram story of sneaker account @solebyjc we now have a closer look at the "Pine Green" colorway. So far, the shoe appears to have green leather overlays and Nike swoosh, while the side panels, toe box, and midsole are white. From there, there are green laces with extra red rope interwoven throughout. It's certainly a unique look for the Nike Dunk Low but Off-White fans will definitely appreciate it.

So far, there is no exact release date for these but rumors suggest October is a safe bet for copping these. Stay tuned for all of the latest updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via solebyjc