Virgil Abloh has a reputation for being one of the best designers in the world and his work with Off-White and Louis Vuitton lends credence to that. There is no denying that Abloh is a man in high demand right now and every brand worth their salt is trying to collaborate with him. Nike were the forerunners to this trend as they linked up with Abloh and Off-White back in 2017 for "The Ten" collection. Now, Abloh and Nike are back with even more silhouettes, including the infamous Nike Dunk Low.

There have been a few colorways to surface so far and now, yet another has made its way to the internet. This colorway is called "Gold/Navy" and based on the images supplied by @spicychickenwings, you'll understand why. The sneaker has a gold base while navy blue overlays are placed on top. From there, red rope laces are interwoven atop the upper which layers nicely with the stock navy blue laces that already adorn the shoe.

As of right now, there is no official release date for these shoes but some rumors point towards an October release. Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.