If you know anything about sneaker culture, then you know exactly how important the Off-White x Nike collabs have been over the last two years. Designer Virgil Abloh has brought his unique DIY style to the biggest sportswear brand in the world and it has culminated in an incredible collaboration. While Off-White and Nike only started working with ten silhouettes, they have upped their game over the last year and have been partnering on some other classic models.

One of those silhouettes is the Nike Dunk Low and as we've reported in the past, there will be three colorways of this collab coming in October. The latest colorway to get some new images is the "Gold/Navy" version and thanks to @hanzuying, we have some incredibly detailed photos of the shoe. as you can see, the sneaker has a "university gold" base while the overlays are navy blue. The similarly-colored laces are paired with some red rope laces which are interwoven across the upper.

Based on the posts below, these are going to cost $170 USD and will be quite limited as only 34,000 pairs will be released. Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.