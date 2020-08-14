Back in 2017, Virgil Abloh cemented himself as one of the biggest designers in the world as his Off-White brand connected with Nike for the infamous "The Ten" collection which took a multitude of dope Nike silhouettes and gave them a more DIY aesthetic. For the last three years, Abloh has continued his work with Nike and has helped developed various other dope models, while even coming through with some peculiar silhouettes of his own. Fans are always interested to see what Abloh will drop next and based on recent news, it seems like 2021 will be a big year for the Off-White x Nike partnership.

According to the Twitter sneaker source @pyleaks, Virgil Abloh will be lending his aesthetics to the Nike Blazer Low 77, in the form of a clean black and green colorway. For now, it seems like tube laces that weave their way throughout the upper will be green while the rest of the shoe is black. However, it's important to note that the tweet below is simply a rendering and not a final representation of what the shoe will actually look like.

As far as the release is concerned, it is believed that these will be dropped sometime in the Summer of 2021, although nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.