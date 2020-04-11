Virgil Abloh has consistently been one of the most talked-about designers in the fashion world over the years and for good reason. His Off-White brand has become one of the most popular fashion imprints in the world and continues to be worn by people all over the world. Not to mention, in 2017, he added to his name recognition with a hugely popular collaboration with Nike. Almost three years later, Abloh and Nike are still going strong as he tries to develop some new shoes.

A couple of months ago, we posted about the Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk which had been shown off at a fashion show. This sneaker was black and green and featured a multitude of materials alongside Abloh's signature DIY aesthetic. Now, thanks to @hanzuying, we have some detailed images of the Rubber Dunk which is supposed to drop sometime in the spring. These images range from product shots to on-foot images and they all look pretty incredible.

An exact release date has not been announced so be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will bring them to you as soon as they become available. Also, be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.