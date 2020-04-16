By this point, everyone knows about Virgil Abloh's efforts with Off-White and how he has turned the brand into an international powerhouse that is worn by some of the biggest celebrities. At this point, the brand is pretty well unstoppable and it has been that way ever since its collaboration with Nike back in 2017. Since the original "The Ten" collection, Abloh has helped create numerous other shoes with Nike and as the summer of 2020 approaches, it looks like we will be getting even more offerings.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous teasers for the Off-White x Nike Air Rubber Dunk in the black and green colorway. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, we now have our first look at a new colorway of the Rubber Dunk called "University Gold." As you can see, the shoe has a gold and silver upper while the midsole is black. It's an overall interesting look that will certainly appeal to all of you high-fashion fanatics out there.

For now, these are expected to drop in July of this year for $180 USD. An official release date has not yet been determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.