Joe Rogan won't be happy to hear this, but there are plenty more Off-White x Nike sneaker collabs in the works for 2020.

According to Sneaker Files, the Off-White x Nike Air Max 90 will be releasing once again this summer, this time sporting a "University Red" upper. Early images of the collaborative AM90s have not yet surfaced, but they could resemble the mockup shown below based off the "University Red, Team Orange, Hyper Jade and Bright Mango" color scheme.

Virgil Abloh's reworked Air Max 90 was first introduced in a crisp, white colorway in 2017 and it returned last year in two styles including a classic black & white design as well as a golden "Desert Ore" iteration. The OG pair fetches more than $1,000 on the resale market while the other two go for nearly $600 each, which is notable considering the kicks retail for $160.

Stay tuned for a first look at the "University Red" collab