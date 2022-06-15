Prior to his passing, Virgil Abloh made a huge impact on the sneaker and streetwear worlds. One of his biggest contributions was his Off-White x Nike collabs that took his DIY style and brought them to a legacy sportswear brand. Nike still has plans to continue these collaborations with Off-White, and the latest to be shown off is this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid which just received some official images.

As you can see down below, the majority of the upper is black all while the "AIR" writing on the tongue and the Nike swoosh on the side are silver. From there, the front portion of the toe box is quite colorful as we get blue, green, and pink spikes. The usual Off-White zip tie can be found on the laces, and as always, this shoe will certainly leave fans feeling polarized.

For now, there is no release date for this brand new Off-White x Nike sneaker. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

