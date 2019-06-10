Virgil Abloh has a couple of different Nike sneaker collaborations set to release in the coming weeks and months, including the all-new "Athlete In Progress" Pack, as well as the blue Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MCA."

Official image of the latter surfaced today, seemingly confirming rumors that Abloh's low-top Air Forces will be arriving sometime this month.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low MCA/Nike

Similar to the black Off-White x AF1 collab that dropped exclusively in-store at the Museum Of Modern Art in New York City, the blue "MCA" rendition comes equipped with metallic silver swooshes, white laces and all the familiar Off-White branding and accessories, such as the red zip tie and red tag on the swoosh.

It was originally believed that the kicks would release at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago, but Nike has since confirmed that the release will be available via Nike SNKRS and on the Frenzy App. That said, release details have not yet been announced.

Check out the official photos below and stay tuned for more information.

