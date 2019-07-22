Virgil Abloh's latest Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MCA" collab recently released in extremely limited quantities at ComplexCon in Chicago over the weekend. In fact, only four pairs released via drawings on Saturday and Sunday, but you can still cop a pair today via StockX.

Similar to the black Off-White x AF1 collab that dropped exclusively in-store at the Museum Of Modern Art in New York City, the blue "Museum Of Contemporary Art" colorway comes equipped with metallic silver swooshes, white laces. Additionally, you'll notice all the familiar Off-White branding and accessories, such as the red zip tie, red tag on the swoosh and "AIR" text on the midsole.

As mentioned, the highly coveted sneakers released this passed Saturday and Sunday exclusively through random drawings at ComplexCon, which only added to the allure of the Virgil-designed Air Force 1 Low.

Check out the official photos below and head on over to StockX to grab a pair while they're still available.

