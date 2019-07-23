Official images of Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMa" collab surfaced on Tuesday morning, sparking rumors that a surprise release could be on the way.

The limited edition AF1s originally debuted in 2018 as part of a special exhibit at New York City Museum of Modern Art.

The kicks feature a black leather base with glistening silver Nike swooshes, white laces and a clear zip-tie. Additional details include the familiar, small red orange tab on the swoosh and Off-White detailing on the insoles. As always, "AIR" text is stamped on the midsole in white while the familiar Off-White branding is etched into the instep.

Keep your eyes peeled for a SNKRS release, and click here to check out the recently released blue "MCA" Off-White x AF1 collab.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "MoMa"/Nike

