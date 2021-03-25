When Virgil Abloh linked up with Nike back in 2017 for "The Ten," he made sure to include Converse in the collection. The first Converse model was see-through which allowed for plenty of customization depending on what kind of socks you wore with them. A few months later, Virgil came out with an Off-White Converse Chuck 70 which was predominantly white with some black stripes and orange highlights. This colorway was an immediate hit and fans tried their best to get their hands on a pair.

Now, a restock is on the way just over two years since the initial pairs made their way to the market. Restocks are pretty common in the world of sneakers although it is fairly rare that old models like this are brought back two years after the fact. Perhaps Nike and Converse are taking a page out of the Adidas playbook, which has consistently delivered Yeezy 350 V2 restocks for colorways that are years old by now.

For those who want to get a pair, you will be able to do so as of March 30th over at Converse.com. The release will be taking place at 10 AM EST so be sure to wake up early just so you don't miss out. As always, let us know whether you plan on participating in this drop, in the comments below.

Image via Converse

