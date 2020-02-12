In honor of the NBA's All Star weekend returning to Chicago, Jordan Brand partnered up with multiple Chicago natives and creative groups in the area for various sneaker and apparel collabs inspired by the Windy City. Among the most anticipated offerings is Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5, which will release alongside a matching line of apparel on February 15th.

The Off-White Chicago Collaborators' Collection consists of a tee and a hoodie as well as a matching flight suit. Each piece is stamped with both the Off-White logo and the iconic Jordan Wings emblem in red.

“I grew up in the Jordan era,” explains Virgil. “I would come downtown to meet my crew of friends, and we would learn by shopping. My dreams were like, ‘I want to make something that can go in this store.’” “I personally spent three years on that train, taking the blue and green lines to school and back,” he remembers. “These different train lines are literally different people, with different identities and points of view, all coexisting on the lifeline of the city. It makes the city what it is, and it’s the perfect metaphor for this bigger Jordan Chicago Collaborators’ Collection.”

All of the gear in the Chicago Collaborators' Collection will be available this Saturday, February 15th. Take a look at the apparel pieces, as well as some images of the Off-White AJ5, below.