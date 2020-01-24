Virgil Abloh is one of the biggest designers in the world right now and continues to impress people with his unorthodox designs, whether they be with Louis Vuitton or his signature brand, Off-White. Over the last few years, Virgil has been working in tandem with Nike to create some Off-White collaborations. One of the latest models being teased is the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 which has been anticipated since late last year. Now, it is being reported that this collab will be dropping just in time for All-Star weekend, on Saturday, February 15th.

Today, Nike dropped the official images of the shoe which can be seen below. As you can see, the sneaker is mostly black and made of deconstructed material throughout the upper. The tongue is reflective silver while a red Jumpman logo sits in the middle. Nike Air branding is placed squarely on the back all while a gum bottom rounds out the details.

These will be retailing for $225 USD although copping them for that price is going to be difficult. If you want to scoop these up, you might have to resort to reselling websites like StockX. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below.

Image via Nike

