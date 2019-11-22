There have been numerous rumors floating around over the past few months that Off-White could be teaming up with Jordan Brand for a collection of Air Jordan 5 colorways. Of course, the last time these two linked up was on the Air Jordan 1 which got three distinct colorways. Earlier this week, a teaser image of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 made its way to the internet and it seemed as though it would be coming complete with a 3M tongue and deconstructed look.

Thanks to the Instagram account @simplemonitors, we now have a full side look of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 in this dark grey/beige colorway. As you can see, the sneaker has a black midsole with yellow hits on the outsole. Off-White branding can be found on the side and overall, it's a pretty interesting looking shoe. Next year is the 30th anniversary of the shoe so it's easy to see why Jordan Brand would want to do something special and come through with a big collab.

For now, there is no official release date in regards to this shoe so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below whether you plan on copping these or if they'll be a skip. You can expect these to be limited.