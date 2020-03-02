Virgil Abloh and Jordan Brand may have several different Air Jordan 5 collabs releasing this year, coming on the heels of the "Black/Metallic Silver" iteration that debuted during the NBA All Star weekend. Shortly after that colorway released, Abloh himself teased a similarly styled white AJ5 and now rumors are swirling that there's a third colorway in the works.

According to sneaker source @Soledebrief, the third Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab will serve as a nod to the iconic "Grape" colorway. The kicks in question have not yet been revealed but the mockup shown in the IG post embedded above gives you an idea of what that color combo could look like on Virgil's deconstructed AJ5.

In addition to the rumored Air Jordan 5 projects, it is believed that the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 collabs will also be releasing sometime this summer. Click here for more details on that.