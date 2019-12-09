Virgil Abloh's partnership with Nike shows no signs of slowing and reports suggest that there will be a collection of Off-White x Air Jordan 5s releasing in the new year. Rumors suggest there will be at least two Off-White 5s, including a black colorway that recently surfaced.

As seen in the latest batch of photos provided by sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the collaborative kicks appear to feature a textile mesh upper with several circular designs throughout the silhouette, including a punch out on the tongue. Additionally, the traditionally puffy Air Jordan 5 tongue has been stripped down to a much thinner version of itself, which leads me to believe it has cut out carbs and sugar entirely. "Nike Air" branding on the heel and a vintage yellow outsole rounds out the look.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5s, but rumors suggest that the kicks will be available in February, possibly as part of the brand's annual All-Star lineup. 2020 will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic Air Jordan 5 - so you know Jordan Brand has plans to release a plethora of colorways, including some all-time classics. Among them, the OG "Fire Red" colorway.

