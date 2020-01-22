Ever since Virgil Abloh's Off-White linked up with Nike back in 2017, sneakerheads have been looking forward to new collabs and models. Of course, Abloh started off with ten silhouettes including the Air Jordan 1. His Jordan 1 immediately became the most popular shoe in the pack and to this day, it goes for insane prices on the resale market. With this in mind, it was only a matter of time before Abloh came back with another Jordan Brand collab.

For the last few months, an Off-White Air Jordan 5 has been teased to the masses and now, it finally has a release date. According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will be dropping during All-Star weekend on February 15th for $225 USD. As you can imagine, this shoe is going to be incredibly limited so good luck getting your hands on these. Every single Off-White x Nike collab has been hard to cop, especially the Jordans. This is the 30th anniversary of the Jordan 5 which ultimately makes this latest collab more significant.

Stay tuned for official images of the shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these and be sure to check out what Jordan Brand has in store for the All-Star game.