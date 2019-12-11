One of the biggest collabs being teased for next year is yet another offering between Virgil Abloh's Off-White and Jordan Brand. The Off-White Air Jordan 5 has seen numerous teaser images over the past few weeks and sneakerheads are incredibly excited to see this shoe in all of its glory. As most big collabs do, the teasers began as rough sketches that eventually evolved into some grainy images from dubious sources. Now, it seems like every big Instagram sneaker account has these kicks on deck and have been providing us with plenty of dope sneak peeks.

The latest piece of information concerning this shoe comes straight from @hanzuying who claims to know how many pairs are going to be dropping. In the post below, it states that 46,000 pairs are coming out which means these are extremely limited and will be very hard to cop.

For now, it seems like these will be dropping sometime around All-Star weekend in February of 2020. Stay tuned for even more information regarding this release as we will be sure to bring it to you in the not so distant future.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this sneaker and whether you plan on copping.