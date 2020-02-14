Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White has been doing some incredible things with Nike over the past few years and this weekend, yet another one of his creations will be making it to the world. Of course, we are talking about the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 which is set to release on Saturday, February 15th as part of NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. This is the 30th anniversary of the Jordan 5 and considering Michael Jordan is from Chicago, the collaboration just made a ton of sense.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this sneaker is going to be incredibly limited and will only be dropping through the SNKRS App draw at 11 AM EST. This draw is always hit or miss so if you're deadset on getting these, you might have to look towards the re-sale market. The retail price is being set at $225 USD while the preschool and toddler sizes are $90 and $70, respectively.

This shoe has an interesting design as it is a deconstructed look at a classic silhouette. If you're a big fan of Off-White and the Air Jordan 5, we highly recommend you go out and try to buy these.

