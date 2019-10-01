Over the last few years, Virgil Abloh has been dominating fashion and streetwear thanks to his unique approaches to design. His DIY aesthetic has caught the attention of numerous brand, including Nike who enlisted Abloh and Off-White back in 2017 for "The Ten" collection. The most popular shoe in that entire pack was the Air Jordan 1 which saw some ridiculous resale prices following the official release. For the last little while, fans have been wondering if Abloh would work on another Jordan model and now, it seems like that might just become a reality.

According to @kickwhoshow, it seems as though Jordan Brand has begun working on two new colorways of an upcoming Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab. As you can see from the post below, one colorway is beige, yellow, and orange while the other is white, black and blue. These models are pretty clean but for now, they are simply photoshop renderings and not the real thing.

In a report from Sole Collector, it was revealed that these could be coming as soon as February of 2020. None of this information is official so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.