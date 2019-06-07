Virgil Abloh recently unleashed a plethora Off-White sneaker samples during his "Figures of Speech” exhibition at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, which included multiple Air Jordan 4s and a yellow version of the popular Off-White Air Jordan 1.

Among the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 collabs was Virgil's take on the iconic "Bred" colorway, as well as a smooth, cream rendition. Additionally, the range of Off-White samples included some unreleased Air Force 1s, Air Max 90s, VaporMax, Vaporfly & more.

The exhibit will be open from June 10 to September 22. Click here for more details and check out some photos of the samples in the IG posts embedded below.