Virgil Abloh introduced his latest Off-White x Air Jordan collaboration during Off-White's Fall/Winter 2020 runway show earlier this week, giving fans a glimpse at an exclusive Air Jordan 4 project that will soon be headed to retailers.

According to sneaker source @PY_Leaks, the Off-White 4s are expected to release sometime this summer for the retail price of $200. Although the kicks are billed as a women's release, they will be available in sizes ranging from 5-16.5, which roughly translates to a men's size 15.

The deconstructed 4s come equipped with a sail-colored nubuck upper, featuring translucent detailing as part of the lacing system and heel tab. As always, the kicks also include a zip-tie, "AIR" text on the midsole and "SHOELACES" on the... you guessed it, laces!

In addition to this newly unveiled Off-White x Air Jordan 4, rumors suggest that Abloh will also be releasing another Off-White x Air Jordan 5 colorway later this year. Click here for more details on that and continue scrolling for a closer look at the AJ4.