If you have been following the sneaker world this past year, then you would know that Off-White's Virgil Abloh is continuing his partnership with Nike. During All-Star weekend in Chicago, we received the Air Jordan 5 collab and now, we are about to get the Air Jordan 4. For those who don't know, this model is supposedly a women's exclusive that features a creamy upper, mixed with some of Abloh's signature Off-White aesthetics. It's a shoe that is poised to be a hit, and fans are excited to get their hands on them

Recently, the official release information for the shoe was released, and it seems like these are about to hit the internet very soon. On Saturday, July 25th, these kicks will be released for $200 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. Of course, the SNKRS App is notorious for handing out a plethora of Ls so don't be surprised if you're not able to secure a pair.

There is a chance this release could be delayed so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

