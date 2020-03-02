Virgil Abloh and Nike have been a match made in heaven over the last few years and fans are always excited about new collaborations. Recently, Virgil dropped the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 as part of the shoe's 30th anniversary at All-Star weekend. Now, Virgil has even more on the way as recently revealed in his latest runway show. Last week, we reported that Virgil's Air Jordan 4 in a cream colorway would be dropping for women only. At the time, there was no release information although some suspected the shoe to come later this year.

Now, Hypebeast is reporting that the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 could be coming out as soon as August. In fact, there is also a "Bred" colorway which could be dropping around the exact same time. Of course, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is an iconic colorway from this silhouette and a Virgil Abloh version would certainly create quite the stir.

For now, these reports are just rumors so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the collab and whether or not you would ever go out and cop these.