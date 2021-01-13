Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand and Nike have long solidified their relationship as one of the best design collaborations in modern history. "The Ten" collaboration the brand's launched with each other back in 2017 rendered Abloh a household name in the street-style world, and the NikeAir Jordan 1 "Chicago" became one of the most memorable Jordan 1 sneaker releases in recent years. Back in the summer of 2019, Abloh's MCA Chicago exhibit "Figures of Speech" highlighted dozens of unreleased Off-White x Nike samples, some of which have materialized into the Off White x Jordan 4 "Sail" and the Off White x Nike Vapor Street. Another shoe speculated to arrive soon is the Off White x Air Jordan 1s "Canary Yellow."

The buzz was heightened when people noticed the "Canary Yellow" shoe has been highlighted on his public--doman.com site as "ACTUALLY PENDING." A few other sneakers on the site now have this distinction including the Off-White x Futura x Nike Dunk Low, Serena Williams' Off-White x Nike Court Flare 2 PEs, and two new yellow Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s.

At this time, there is currently no more information about when the "Canary Yellow" shoes or the other "ACTUALLY PENDING" styles are expected to drop, but we'll keep you updated as we get more information.

How are you feeling about the "Canary Yellow" colorway? Drop a comment letting us know.

[via]