One of the best sneaker customizers in the game, Dominic Ciambrone aka The Shoe Surgeon, has reworked the iconic Air Jordan 1 in a number of different styles this year, including a tie-dye "Cactus Jack" pair made from AstroWorld merch, an exotic "What the Scrap” design and a colorful Off-White AJ1 for Zaire Wade.

For his latest project, The Shoe Surgeon pulled inspiration from Virgil Abloh's wildly popular AJ1 once again, this time decking it out in an eye-catching "Canary Yellow Lux" design.

According to The Shoe Surgeon, each pair of kicks was hand-crafted from canary yellow matte python, white matte python, transparent ripstop, white suede, neon orange leather swoosh tag and yellow plonge lining. The custom sneakers are available now in sizes ranging from 5 all the way up to 17 but, as you'd expect, they don't come cheap.

Continue scrolling for some additional photos, and head on over to The Shoe Surgeon's site if you're willing to drop $3,500 for the "Canary Yellow Lux" Off-White x Air Jordan 1 custom.

The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon