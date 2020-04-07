Virgil Abloh surprised the entire sneaker world back in 2017 when he announced his Off-White collaboration with Nike. He started off working on ten silhouettes, including the infamous Air Jordan 1. The first colorway to drop of the AJ1 was the classic "Chicago" colorway. From there, a white Euro-exclusive came out, followed by a "UNC" version. Over the past few months, a "Canary Yellow" has been teased although there doesn't seem to be any plans for a real release.

We have seen some pictures of the shoe, here and there although thanks to @repgod888, we are getting a detailed, on-foot account of the offering. Regardless of whether or not these are authentic, there is no denying that the colorway is accurate to what we have seen in the past. This shoe looks great on-foot, especially when you consider the lack of yellow Air Jordan 1 models out there. If you're a fan of Off-White's signature aesthetic and you love yourself some AJ1s, this would be a phenomenal addition to your collection.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to let you know if Jordan Brand decides to release these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.