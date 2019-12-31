Virgil Abloh and Nike reportedly have several different sneaker collaborations on tap for the new year, but it doesn't look like that will include the highly anticipated "Canary Yellow" Off-White x Air Jordan 1. Contrary to reports that the sample colorway would be releasing in 2020, sneaker source @HouseofHeat reports that the kicks are not expected to release after all.

The special edition colorway first surfaced in June at Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art. Since then, a series of detailed photos were revealed, leading many to believe that a 2020 drop was in the cards. However, it appears as though the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is the only Jordan Brand collab scheduled to drop next year.

Abloh and Nike have not yet confirmed any of the recent reports, but we'll keep you posted if anything changes. In the meantime, click here to check out The Shoe Surgeon's Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "Canary Yellow Lux" custom.