Virgil Abloh recently unleashed a plethora of Off-White sneaker samples during his "Figures of Speech” exhibition at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art, which included multiple Air Jordan 4s and a yellow version of the popular Off-White Air Jordan 1.

The kicks first surfaced last month, but the MCA unleashed new, detailed photos this week giving fans a closer look at the Off-White prototypes.

Among the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 collabs was Virgil's take on the iconic "Bred" colorway, as well as a smooth, cream rendition. Additionally, the range of Off-White samples included two unreleased Air Jordan 1s, such as an all-white rendition.

The exhibit, which opened on June 10, will be open until September 22 if you want to get a closer look at the samples. Click here for more details and check out some additional picks below.

