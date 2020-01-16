Off-White is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the world and for the past few years, they have been teaming up with Jordan Brand and Nike for some dope collaborations. Virgil Abloh is the brainchild behind Off-White and this past week, he has been in France for Paris Fashion Week. This is always an exciting time for fashion lovers as we typically get a sneak peek at some of the best shoes and clothes coming out over the next year.

Thanks to Ben Gorham, we now have a fresh look at the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab that is supposed to come out later this year. As you can see from the images below, the little window on the side panel has been cut out which means you can see the color of the person's socks underneath. It's a neat little idea that will certainly impress sneakerheads who are looking for a little something different.

For now, there is no set release date for this collab so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, let us know how this collab stacks up compared to some of the other Off-White x Nike sneakers.

