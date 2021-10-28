mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OFB Kush Unveils "My Slime"

Aron A.
October 27, 2021 21:27
The OFB rapper unveils his latest drill banger.


The UK drill scene has been blossoming over the years, cementing the genre as a sound of the London streets. There have been several rappers from the UK who've helped shape its global perception. Headie One, specifically, has drawn much-needed attention to London's drill sound over the years as one of the most visible members of OFB. However, each member of the crew has been gaining their own buzz regionally that's continued to expand with each release. 

OFB Kush has been buzzing ever since he emerged onto the scene. This week, he blessed fans with his latest single, "My Slime" where he tackles eerie drill production with details of the harrowing realities of the London streets.

Check out the latest from OFB Kush below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
I done been out late, I've run from jakes
All I want is cake
Bare yutes are fake, don't make them mates
They talk to the jakes
Late nights I pray, my mind's in space
Runnin' through the change


