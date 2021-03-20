OFB BandoKay & Double Lz Deliver The "Drill Commandments"

The UK drill scene has continued to make waves on an international level but it's the homegrown talent in London that keeps the subgenre exciting. There's plenty of names that have popped up but it's the OFB clique that has continued to dominate. Double Lz and BandoKay have worked with each other on numerous occasions over the years but finally, they've joined forces for a brand new collaborative project. The two rappers delivered Drill Commandments on Friday. The project is fourteen songs in length with appearances from Mowgs, Loski, Akz, Dezzie, Dsavv, Izzpot, and OFB affiliate Abra Cadabra. Filled with hard-hitting sinister production, and menacing bars, DoubleLz and BandoKay's latest project should definitely be kept on rotation for the weeks to come.

Check out the new project below.