Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams yesterday and it is easily the biggest story in the sports world right now. After being released by the Cleveland Browns, OBJ was able to clear waivers and it gave him the ability to sign with whomever he wanted. In the end, he was trying to pick between the Green Bay Packers and the Rams, although in the end, it was the Rams who proved to be the more attractive option.

Since that time, OBJ has landed in Los Angeles and he is gearing up for his first game with the team. He has to pass a physical first, and then he will likely make his debut after the Rams' next bye-week. Fans are eager to see him on the field, but they understand that patience is important.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

As for OBJ's contract, the amount attached to the one-year deal is actually quite modest which makes sense given the fact that he will only be available for the last half of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Beckham Jr. will be getting $500K as a signing bonus and $750K as his salary, which means only $1.25 million is guaranteed. From there, OBJ can pick up close to $3 million based on team performance incentives like making the playoffs, and potentially going to the Super Bowl.

While OBJ can only make up to $4.5 million with the Rams in 2021, there is always the potential for him to find a big deal in the offseason as the Rams look to retain him. Only time will tell whether or not this works out for the wide receiver, who is looking to get himself a title.