Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the more colorful personalities in the NFL right now and he always seems to let his personality shine through with his cleats. OBJ has an extensive sneaker collection that is constantly being updated and this season, Beckham Jr. has turned some of his favorite shoes into some dope-looking cleats. If you're a sneakerhead, you have to appreciate Beckham's dedication to the game and with a Nike deal in place, it shouldn't be surprising when new retail cleats make their way to the internet.

Thanks to US 11, we now have some images of this Nike Air Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo which has various different graphics on it. The base color of the cleat is white while many of the patches feature different colors and textures that enhance the overall look. According to Sole Collector, there is no price or release date for these so if you wanted to cop, you're just going to have to hang tight for a while.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information once it becomes available. Be sure to check out some if the images below and let us know what you think.

Image via Nike

