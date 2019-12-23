When Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year, many believed the team could be a Super Bowl contender. Instead, the Browns have been a bit of a disaster and currently sit at a record of 6-9. Beckham Jr. is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career and it seems like every single week there is a new report that he wants out of dodge. On Sunday, the Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 31-15 and once again, it seemed like OBJ was mad about something.

In the clip below, OBJ could be seen throwing his helmet and yelling at his head coach, Freddie Kitchens. While there could be a plethora of reasons for why he did this, everyone on Twitter made sure to get their two cents in.

As you can imagine, most people think Beckham has no love for Kitchens and he is hoping that either he gets traded or the coach gets fired. Of course, none of this is known for sure but it didn't stop anyone from speculating about the wide receiver's relationship to his bench boss. Clearly, the Browns have some deep issues to work out before becoming a contender.

You can check out some of the best reactions to OBJ's outburst, below.