Nike and Odell Beckham Jr. have another two-pack of sneaker collabs in the works, coming on the heels of the special edition Nike Air Max 720s. This time around Odell's unique style shines through on an all-new, laceless silhouette dubbed the Nike OBJ Joyride Flyknit.

The collaborative kicks will be offered in two colorways, "Bright Crimson” and “Atmosphere Grey,” both of which feature Baton Rouge detailing on the translucent strap, as well as the message, "Best After 5/19/14," which is the date he signed his first NFL contract.

The sneakers are also highlighted by Nike's new Joyride cushioning system, which joins Nike Air and Nike React as the latest proprietary innovation within The Swoosh's ever-growing array of cushioning platforms. According to Nike, the Nike Joyride is a Nike-only, cushioning system made of thousands of TPE beads placed within "zonally-tuned pods," which allows the foam to expand in all directions. The result is a footbed that forms to your foot and feels personalized to you.

Check out detailed images of both OBJ Joyride Flyknit colorways below, and look for them to release via Nike SNKRS on September 27 for $200 a pop.

