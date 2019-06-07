Odell Beckham Jr.'s colorful Nike Air Max 720 collab is reportedly set to release later this month on June 21, but some overseas retailers have the kicks slated to drop sooner, on June 12.

According to Solebox, OBJ's Air Max 720 will be available in-store on the 12th, with the first 20 customers receiving limited edition packaging and the chance to meet the Browns' star wide receiver.

Beckham first unveiled his newest Nike sneaker collab on Air Max Day in March, revealing a white upper equipped with splashes of pink, green and blue along with multi-color detailing on the toe box and ankle collar.

Sneaker source @PY_Leaks reports that the OBJ x Air Max 720 will be arriving on June 21, although Nike has not yet confirmed any release details. With overseas retailers dropping the collab next weekend, one would assume the U.S. drop will follow shortly thereafter.

