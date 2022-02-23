Odell Beckham Jr. just came off of a huge win at the Super Bowl, and while he is currently recovering from a torn ACL, he certainly has a lot to be grateful for. In fact, his girlfriend Lauren Wood had been pregnant over these last nine months, and her due date was coming up. There was even a fear that she could go into labor during the Super Bowl, however, that designation ended up going to Justin Jefferson's girlfriend, who gave birth just a few minutes after the Rams' win.

Since the Rams' parade, Odell has been fairly quiet, although that came to an end just a few hours ago as he broke his silence on Instagram to announce the birth of his new child Zydn. The child was reportedly born on Thursday, February 17th, and was given a full bill of health. Odell spoke about the strength of Wood throughout the labor process, while also noting that his child is the greatest blessing he could ask for.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per OBJ:

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues; 2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV"





This is a huge moment for OBJ, and we wish him and Wood nothing but the best in parenthood. Hopefully, this brings forth some quick healing for OBJ on his ACL.