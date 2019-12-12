Nike and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might have some more Air Max 720 collabs in the works, including a nod to OBJ's alma mater, LSU. The former Bayou Bengal shared a glimpse of the LSU-themed kicks on instagram this week, though it remains to be seen if these will be available to the public.

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ has already released in multiple colorways, including "Black/Red Orbit" and "Desert Ore" iterations as well as a colorful "Young King of the Drip" design. Each of the collaborative Air Max 720s are constructed of a combination of leather, mesh and suede, with a clear, bulbous Air Max 720 cushioning unit beneath the silhouette.

What we haven't seen is a Cleveland Browns colorway of the Nike Air Max 720 OBJ, and if the recent trade rumors are true we don't expect to see any Dawg Pound inspired collabs any time soon.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images