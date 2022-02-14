Odell Beckham Jr. had himself a tremendous start to the Super Bowl yesterday as the Los Angeles Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to his tremendous touchdown catch. OBJ was burning opposing corners for the first two quarters, however, things got unfortunate for the receiver as he went down with a non-contact knee injury.

At the time of his injury, many fans were thinking about his ACL tear from last year, and how he could be in a world of hurt. For the most part, the injury did not seem all that serious, especially since OBJ was standing on the sideline for the entire second half. As it turns out, the injury is much worse than originally feared.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, OBJ suffered yet another ACL tear on his left knee. Now, there is no guarantee that he will even be back before next season. This is especially worrisome when you consider how Odell is now a free agent, who is looking for a big contract. He was playing fantastic football prior to the injury, but now, he will have to pick up the pieces and get ready for a long rehab.

While winning a Super Bowl will certainly dampen the pain of the injury, it is still unfortunate to see Odell go down like this. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.