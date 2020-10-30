Odell Beckham Jr tore his ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns has certainly been a mixed bag as there has been a steady dose of highs and lows. Last season, the Browns were supposed to be one of the best teams in the league, although it became clear that they simply weren't going to make the playoffs. Now, they have a record of 5-2 and seem destined for a playoff berth.
Even if they do make the playoffs, they will be without OBJ who tore his ACL while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. ACL's are a horrible injury to sustain as now, the wide receiver will have to miss the entire rest of the season. On Friday, Beckham decided to break his silence on the injury, noting just how much it hurts not to be able to play this season.
"I just wanna thank you all for checkin on me," OBJ said. "This is tough really fkn tough, I really don't have many words right now definitely not the right ones at least. I couldnt tell u why this happened, this one doesnt make much sense, its not for me to question, but i believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing.. just takin some ME time, some time to heal."
With OBJ out of the lineup, the Browns will be looking to diversify their offense as now, a key weapon is gone. Hopefully, OBJ is able to recover as quickly as possible.