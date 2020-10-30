Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns has certainly been a mixed bag as there has been a steady dose of highs and lows. Last season, the Browns were supposed to be one of the best teams in the league, although it became clear that they simply weren't going to make the playoffs. Now, they have a record of 5-2 and seem destined for a playoff berth.

Even if they do make the playoffs, they will be without OBJ who tore his ACL while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. ACL's are a horrible injury to sustain as now, the wide receiver will have to miss the entire rest of the season. On Friday, Beckham decided to break his silence on the injury, noting just how much it hurts not to be able to play this season.