Former LSU Tigers star Odell Beckham Jr. was front and center for all of the celebrations following the team's National Championship victory over Clemson on Monday night. In addition to handing out wads of cash to a couple of LSU wide receivers on the field, Beckham was also spotted partying with the team in the locker room, and doing his best to prevent the police from disrupting the fun.

As seen in the video embedded below, OBJ playfully smacked a cop on his ass for badgering players about smoking cigars in the locker room.

Several LSU players, including their Heisman-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, were puffing cigars following the 42-25 win, which was apparently off limits inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to multiple reports, one officer announced that any players caught smoking would be subject to arrest, which drew a laugh from the newly crowned national champs. Despite the threats, another officer told the players it was OK to go about their business and nobody was arrested.

