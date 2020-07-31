Odell Beckham Jr is easily one of the most recognizable wide receivers in the NFL. From his colorful cleats to his insane catches, Beckham Jr has cemented himself as one of the most box office players you can find. Unfortunately, his 2019 campaign with the Cleveland Browns left a lot to be desired, and it also led to quite a few rumors as to whether or not he actually wanted to stay with the team, or just get traded elsewhere.

Regardless, Beckham Jr is an exceptional talent and when you're good at football, you have a pretty great chance at securing a whole lot of money. With this money, OBJ has gone out and purchased himself a healthy collection of clothes and sneakers that now find themselves in a massive walk-in closet in Beckham's home. In the clip below, Beckham gave his fans a tour of this collection and as you can see, there is a lot to be envious of here.

Beckham Jr certainly isn't the only athlete to own such a diverse array of clothes, although you can't help but marvel at the sheer excess of what he has. At one point, we even see a pile of loose shoes strewn about on the floor. Considering he is signed to Nike, it only makes sense that many of the silhouettes you see here are of the Nike or Air Jordan variety.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of OBJ's collection and whether or not there is anything here you would want to cop for yourself.