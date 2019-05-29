Odell Beckham Jr. will be rolling up to FirstEnergy Stadium in style this season, as he now has a custom Dawg Pound-approved Rolls-Royce Cullinan to match his new uniform.

The special edition truck, created by Dreamworks Motor Sports, comes equipped with a Browns-inspired orange paint job, complete with custom painted 26" Forgiato wheels with floating orange Rolls-Royce center caps. The truck also comes equipped with orange leather seats, a matching pair of subwoofers in the back, and an OBJ one-handed catch emblem that emerges from the hood in place of the familiar Rolls-Royce "Spirit of Ecstasy" sculpture.

Scroll through the IG posts embedded below for a detailed look at OBJ's new wheels.