Odell Beckham Jr hasn't exactly been having a career year in Cleveland this season although he has certainly made his mark in terms of the cleats he is wearing out on the field. For those who don't know, OBJ is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NFL which is significant because it's typically NBA players who are recognized for their heat on feet.

In order to give fans a taste of what he likes to wear in his collection, OBJ has been turning his cleats into some infamous sneaker colorways. For instance, the Shattered Backboard Air Jordan 1 has been represented on his sneakers in the past. During the Browns warm-up yesterday, Beckham Jr decided to honor Jerry Lorenzo and his love of Fear Of God. Of course, Fear Of God has collaborated with Nike in the past, with the Nike Air Fear Of God 1 being the most recognizable silhouette. With the cleats below, OBJ channeled the "Frosted Spruce" colorway which is monochromatic light green.

Perhaps these cleats were a good luck charm as the Browns were able to pull off a victory against the Buffalo Bills. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you would ever rock them.

Image via Nike

